LDP Accuses PSP of Sparking Clash, PSP Denies

The Lebanese Democratic Party issued a statement on Saturday claiming that one supporter of the Progressive Socialist Party had tried to trigger a fight with guards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib in al-Bsatin area.

"A pro-socialist activist stormed the house of minister Gharib and tried to instigate a fight with his guards in front of Lebanese army troops. In response to this action, the security guards shot fire at the perpetrator injuring him in the leg," the statement said.

The LDP called on the “judicial and security authorities to take the necessary measures to put an end to this continuous incitement and repeated attacks that threaten civil peace and lead to internal division,” according to the statement.

For its part, the PSP replied in a statement denying the “claims.” It said an “unarmed citizen, Rayan Merhi, was passing near Gharib’s residence heading home when the guards of Gharib opened gunfire causing him serious injury.”

The statement assured that Merhi does not belong to the PSP nor to any political party. It the incident was a “flagrant assault against an unarmed citizen.”