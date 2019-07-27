Palestinian Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza Border Clashes

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire during clashes on the Gaza border, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said Saturday.

The ministry said Ahmed Qura, 23, died "as a result of wounds sustained (from) the Israeli occupation forces' fire" on Friday.

He had been hit in the stomach during demonstrations along the border fence east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The Israeli army said troops resorted to live fire against violent protesters after first using "riot dispersal means".

"Approximately 5,500 rioters and demonstrators gathered at the Gaza Strip security fence," a spokeswoman told AFP, saying that some threw explosive devices and grenades and tried to approach the fence.

"Troops responded with riot dispersal means and (live) fire in accordance with standard operating procedures."

She was unable to confirm if any Palestinians were hit but said no soldiers were injured.

Since March 2018, Palestinians in Gaza have been holding often violent demonstrations along the heavily guarded Israeli border.

Israeli forces often fire on the demonstrators, saying they are seeking to prevent the border being infiltrated.

At least 296 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli fire since then, the majority during the border demonstrations.

Seven Israelis have been killed.

The protests have declined in intensity in recent months and Qura's was the first death in weeks.

Another 38 Palestinians were hit and wounded with live ammunition on Friday, the health ministry said in a separate statement.