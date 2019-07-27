Druze Spiritual Leader Calls for Christian-Islamic Summit Tuesday

Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Naim Hassan called for an Islamic-Christian summit on Tuesday, at the Council's headquarters in Beirut, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

NNA said Hassan has called for the summit “to dwell on various national and spiritual issues and to emphasize the national and constitutional constants, to resort to the state’s institutions, to control all political differences with respect for diversity and stability and civil peace, and the need to activate the government action to meet the challenges that beset our Lebanon at various levels.”