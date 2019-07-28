Jumblat Says No Need for 'Unconstitutional' Baabda Meeting

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Sunday poured cold water on suggestions that a five-party meeting be held in Baabda to resolve the curreny political crisis.

"It seems that the current political tensions are not limited to (the deadly incidents in) al-Basatin or Choueifat, as a domestic-regional political party has hinted," Jumblat tweeted.

"That's why the Baabda meeting would be of no use if those who are directly involved do not clarify to us the reason behind this new animosity, " Jumblat added, referring to Hizbullah.

"Whatever happened to the Taef Accord?" he asked.

Noting that the crisis is no longer "domestic," Jumblat also criticized the Free Patriotic Movement's "reluctance to accept the state budget for reasons that contradict with the Taef Accord."

He finally concluded that the proposed meeting in Baabda would be "unconstitutional."

According to ministerial sources, the proposal calls for a meeting at the Baabda Palace between President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Lebanese Democratic Party chief Talal Arslan and Jumblat with the aim of separating between the standoff over the al-Basatin incident and the resumption of cabinet sessions.