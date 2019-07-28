'Wedding Song' Sparks Bloodbath in Baalbek Town

Three people were killed and four others were wounded as a wedding turned into a tragedy in the Baalbek district town of Younin.

The National News Agency said a personal dispute at the wedding escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Media reports said the clash between members of the Zoaiter and Amhaz families erupted when a man opened fire at the wedding's singer and his brother, killing them on the spot, before he was shot dead.

The man was reportedly infuriated by a song's lyrics.

The Baalbek neighborhood of al-Sharawneh later witnessed unrest during which machineguns and RPGs were fired into the air in protest at the death of members of the Zoaiter family.

The army meanwhile deployed in the region in a bid to prevent any escalation.