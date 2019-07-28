Red Bull's Max Verstappen Wins Chaotic German Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen emerged the winner of a chaotic and thrilling German Grand Prix on Sunday with both Mercedes cars spinning out of contention and Sebastian Vettel weaving his way to second from the back of the grid.

With intermittent rain making the Hockenheim circuit slippery and unpredictable pole sitter and championship leader Lewis Hamilton had to settle for 11th after sliding off twice.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas crashed out of the race in the closing stages when en route for second place.