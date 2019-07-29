Hariri Meets Berri amid Upbeat Reports on Qabrshmoun Crisis

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks Monday with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh, amid continuous efforts to find a solution for the political crisis sparked by the Qabrshmoun incident.

Hariri left without making a statement but the National News Agency said talks tackled the governmental situation and the continued efforts to resolve the deadlock.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Berri earlier in the day, State Minister for Administrative Development Affairs May Chidiac said “the Speaker always has solution ideas,” adding that a solution might be reached “soon.”

Informed sources meanwhile told LBCI TV that “a solution is expected this week despite the verbal escalation over the Qabrshmoun incidents.”

“A cabinet session might be held early next week in connection with new ideas that are being crystallized by General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim and top officials,” the sources added.