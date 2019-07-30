Allouch: Hariri Doesn’t Plan to Resign, Lebanon in a Political Crisis

Al-Mustaqbal Movement official and former MP Mustafa Allouch on Tuesday said that Lebanon is paying a dear price for the governmental paralysis, assuring that PM Saad Hariri does not plan to resign from his office.

“Lebanon is paying a serious price for the state of paralysis. The political situation has entered a major crisis and the citizen has lost his confidence in the state,” said Allouch in remarks he made to VDL (93.3) radio station.

Allouch voiced calls on all political forces to resume the meetings of the cabinet after their halt against the backdrop of the Qabrshmoun incident.

He said the “sectarian atmospheres have become very dangerous.”

On reports alleging the Premier is inclined to resign from his post, Allouch said: “Until this moment we have not felt that there is a tendency for Hariri to take this step because the consequences of this resignation can not be easily absorbed."