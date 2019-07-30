Hariri Praises Role of Female Ministers: To Adopt Women's Rights Laws in Parliament

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday called for the adoption of resolutions that would ensure wider participation of women in political and public life and praised the role played by women ministers in the current government.

The speech of Hariri came during a press conference held at the Grand Serail with Minister of State for Economic Empowerment of Women and Youth, Violette Safadi, under the title "Let us talk law".

Hariri said: “We are working to strengthen women participation in political decision in the Parliament and Council of Ministers so they can get their rights. This is a subject we are still suffering from. Unfortunately, there is still opposition to women's participation in politics because some think that she cannot bear responsibility, but I think otherwise. She can take responsibility for many things and teach politicians how to manage and improve ministries' work, fight corruption and waste.

“The proof is the work of our ministers in the current government, Nada Boustani, Violette Safadi, May Chidiac and Raya el-Hassan, who have managed to change the public's view of women taking over ministerial duties. For example, Minister Boustani, managed to solve a chronic problem in Mansouriyeh and this is a great proof of what I'm saying.”

He added: “The Lebanese law must undergo several amendments in this context. This is the responsibility of Minister Violette Safadi, the head of the National Commission for Women, Claudine Roukoz, deputies of Bahia Hariri, Dima Jamali and Rola al-Tabsh and all female deputies in the Parliament. They must all work seriously to achieve this goal.

I hope to see a woman as a Prime Minister who can make a real difference in the political decision.

What Minister Safadi said today is crystal clear. It is time to stop hiding and to start making decisions without fear of change, or far of assuming great responsibilities. This is a reality. In all political parties in general, a woman is in charge of basic studies in economics, politics, reconstruction, environment and others. There are many women as general managers in the ministries and who constitute a key engine for the work of these ministries. Moreover, all women in my team, work hard and deserve to hold higher positions in the future.

The role of women is essential and we must work seriously to strengthen it. I will be supportive of what Minister Safadi said and I will be very responsive to any step in this framework.”

He concluded by saying: “On the subject of nationality we have to overcome the fears and concerns we have, we cannot leave Lebanese women married to foreigners without rights and without the possibility of granting citizenship to their children. In return, a man can give citizenship to his wife after several months of marriage. This situation should not continue, whether we forbid this to both or agree to both. This is no longer acceptable in our time.”