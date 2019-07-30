Mustaqbal Slams Attempt to Impose 'Conditions' on Premiership

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Tuesday slammed what it called an attempt to impose “conditions” on the premiership.

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc voiced regret over “the time that has been wasted since three weeks on attempts to find exits and initiatives” to resolve the political deadlock over the Qabrshmoun incident.

“The Lebanese public opinion has become aware of all the stances and the aspects of escalation and obstruction,” it added.

“If the national interest requires a speedy resumption of cabinet sessions, the constitutional and national norms necessitate an end to the conditional messages that are being addressed to the premiership,” Mustaqbal said.

It added: “For the thousandth time, we stress that the premiership is the only side that has exclusive jurisdiction to call for cabinet sessions, and that it is responsible for preparing the agenda and putting the president in its picture.”

Mustaqbal also warned that any call from any political party to “impose” items on the cabinet’s agenda would be “unconstitutional, illegal and aimed at obstructing the government’s work.”

Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan has insisted that the issue of referring the Qabrshmoun incident case to the Judicial Council should top the agenda of any cabinet session.