Lebanon marks on Thursday the 74th anniversary of the founding of its military forces.

The ceremony is held in the Fayadieh Military Academy, and takes place in the presence of President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Aoun laid a wreath at the memorial statue of the Lebanese Army martyrs.

The central Army Day ceremony will also see the graduation of several cadet officers and their promotion to the rank of lieutenant.