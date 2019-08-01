Bukhari: 10,000 Hajj Visas Issued for Lebanese to Date

Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid al-Bukhari said on Thursday that around 10,000 visas have been issued for Lebanese nationals to perform the holy Hajj rituals to Mecca this year.

“Until this morning, the Hajj visas to Saudi Arabia have reached 20 thousand of which 10 thousand were allocated to Lebanese citizens,” said al-Bukhari speaking from the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

On the number of Saudi nationals planning to visit Lebanon this summer, he said: “After lifting travel ban to Lebanon, the number of Saudi vacationers has reached 55 thousand.”