Report: Voting on Qabrshmoun Case in Cabinet Likely 'Dropped'

Several contacts were held overnight to resolve the Qabrshmoun crisis that crippled the cabinet meetings as sources close to Speaker Nabih Berri said that parties are considering a new initiative that may record a breakthrough, the pan-Arab al-Hayat newspaper said on Friday.

Sources following closely on the contacts carried out by the Speaker told the daily: “The efforts exerted to convene the cabinet have highly accelerated. Intensive movements continued overnight and tackled a new initiative. Chances are high that it may lead to a major breakthrough.”

According to the daily, the political aide to Berri, Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil, has met with Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat and that talks continued until after midnight.

They reportedly agreed that the Qabrshmoun incident will not be put for a vote before the cabinet, said the sources. Adding that PM Saad Hariri will not call for a government meeting before a final agreement is reached on that.

After the conclusion of Army Day celebration in Fayadieh on Thursday, the sources said that Berri and Hariri left the venue of the celebration in one vehicle where they had plenty of time to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the mediation efforts of General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim continue in order to thwart the obstacles.

On Wednesday, Assistant State Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Claude Ghanem filed charges against 21 suspects in connection with the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

In June, two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib, of the Lebanese Democratic Party, were killed in the incident and a third was injured. The minister escaped unharmed as a Progressive Socialist Party supporter was also wounded.

Gharib and his party have described the incident as an “ambush” and an “assassination attempt” while the PSP has accused the minister’s bodyguards of forcing their way and opening fire on protesters.

The LDP insists the case be referred to the Judicial Council and that it be discussed and voted on in the Cabinet.