Berri Sets Parliament Meeting in Oct. to Discuss Article 95

Speaker Nabih Berri has called the parliament for a meeting in October to discuss and explain Article 95 of the Lebanese constitution based on a letter sent by President Michel Aoun, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

NNA said that Berri set the parliament meeting on October 17, 2019.

Last week, Aoun sent a letter to the Speaker in which he asked Parliament to “discuss Article 95 of the Constitution according to norms, especially Clause B.”

Article 95 stipulates that “the Chamber of Deputies that is elected on the basis of equality between Muslims and Christians shall take the appropriate measures to bring about the abolition of political confessionalism according to a transitional plan.

In his letter, Aoun argues that the “transitional plan” has not started yet and, accordingly, sectarian balance cannot be overlooked in the appointment of public employees.

A row erupted between the Free Patriotic Movement and the rest of the political parties after a controversial article was included in the text of the 2019 state budget that was sent to Aoun for approval.

The FPM insists that an agreement had been reached on dropping the article during parliament’s debate of the state budget.

The article “preserves the employment right” of those who succeeded in Civil Service Council exams for a period of six years. The FPM argues that the results lack sectarian balance.