Trump Says Republican Lawmaker Ratcliffe Withdrawing as Intel Chief Nominee
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Congressman John Ratcliffe, his nominee to be the next Director of National Intelligence, was withdrawing from consideration.
Trump said Ratcliffe, a Republican lawmaker from Texas, was pulling his name out because he was "being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media."
Trump said he would announce a new nominee shortly to replace Dan Coats as head of the 17 agencies that make up the U.S. intelligence community.
