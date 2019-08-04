Islamist Group Leader Killed in Ain el-Hilweh, Sons Apprehended

The leader of an Islamist group in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh, Bilal al-Orqoub, has reportedly been killed and his sons were arrested, LBCI TV station reported on Sunday.

Quoting sources of the Palestinian National Security forces, LBCI said that Orqoub was besieged and killed in Hay al-Menshieh neighborhood in Ain el-Hilweh. His two sons, Youssef and Ousamma, were detained by the Palestinian National Security forces and handed in to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The Palestinian forces kicked off a security operation on Saturday in al-Ras al-Ahmar neighborhood, the bastion of Bilal al-Orqoub's group.

The National News Agency said the group is accused of assassinating Hussein Alaeddine, aka Abu Hassan Khomeini, on Friday. Fighting had erupted in the wake of the incident.

Several houses were burned during the clashes and other material damage was recorded.

The heavy fighting had renewed on Saturday morning after a night that witnessed intermittent shooting.

Ain el-Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and clashes are not uncommon in the camp, which the U.N. says is home to some 55,000 people.

It was established in 1948 to host Palestinians displaced by Israeli forces during the establishment of Israel.