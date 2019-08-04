Report: PSP Says ‘Aounist’ Minister ‘Intervened’ in Qabrshmoun Investigation

The Progressive Socialist Party reportedly plans to object to what it called “interventions by men of the (Presidential) term (of President Michel Aoun) at the military court to direct investigations into the Qabrshmoun incident,” al-Hayat daily reported on Sunday.

Sources close to the PSP said “men of the term” are intervening in the military court’s investigation in a manner that twists the results reached by the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces. They allegedly want to “hold the PSP responsible” for the incident while “absolving” supporters of MP Talal Arslan and Minister Saleh al-Gharib from “causing the bloody consequences of the incident.”

The sources said the “PSP has data proving that a minister of President Michel Aoun has used his influence to pressure the Military Court into transferring the Qabrshmoun file from the government commissioner, Judge Fadi Sawan, to another judge, Marcel Bassil, currently on a judicial holiday,” they said.

The sources reportedly claimed that the “minister's interventions are clear and undoubtedly true,” and that they “plan to undermine the political role of PSP leader (ex-MP) Walid Jumblat.”

They pointed out that the Progressive Socialist Party plans to submit some legal reviews to prove the “incapacity” of the Military Court to look into the Qabrshmoun incident.