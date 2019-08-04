Chidiac Warns Against Attempts to ‘Weaken’ Hariri

State Minister for Administrative Development Affairs May Chidiac on Sunday lamented attempts to weaken PM Saad Hariri in light of a dragging suspension of the Cabinet meetings over the Qabrshmoun incident.

“The frog that wished to be bigger than the bull!” said Chidiac in a tweet.

She added: “It is weird how some see themselves bigger than their own nation and believe its fate is linked them! It is a false ecstasy only to disable the nation.”

The Minister pointed out that some are trying to “revive” the Syrian “tutelage era” through the “manipulation of the judiciary, violation of the Taef accord” and attempts to weaken Hariri.

“The policy of subjugation will not succeed,” she concluded, pointing out that the March 14 alliance is not over.