Iran's Zarif Says US Can't Build Gulf Coalition as Allies 'Ashamed'

The United States is unable to build a naval coalition to escort tankers in the Gulf because its allies are too "ashamed" to join it, Iran's foreign minister said Monday.

"Today the United States in alone in the world and cannot create a coalition. Countries that are its friends are too ashamed of being in a coalition with them," Mohammad Javad Zarif told a news conference in Tehran.

"They brought this situation upon themselves, with lawbreaking, by creating tensions and crises."

Iran and the United States have been locked in a battle of nerves since May 2018 when President Donald Trump withdrew the US from a landmark 2015 deal placing limits on Iran's nuclear programme and began reimposing sanctions.

Tensions soared after the Trump administration stepped up a US campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, with drones downed and tankers mysteriously attacked in Gulf waters.