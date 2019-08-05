Report: Baabda Accuses Jumblat of Cabinet Disruption

The Progressive Socialist Party is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday to address what it said was “intervention in the judiciary” regarding the problematic Qabrshmoun incident, a move considered by Baabda as “disruptive” of the Cabinet’s work, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Monday.

Ministerial sources close to Baabda presidential palace told the daily, the PSP’s move of ex-MP Walid Jumblat is aiming at “disrupting the governmental and judicial work.”

They claimed that investigation showed the “involvement” of PSP officials in "incitement" to block the mountainous road in Qabrshmoun the day of the incident on June 30 when the convoy of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib was passing through.

PSP Minister of Industry Wael Abou Faour announced last week that “the PSP will expose the hidden” in a press conference to inform the Lebanese public about “blatant interference in the judiciary.”

“Jumblat maintains an adamant stance rejecting the referral of the deadly incident to the Judicial Council because officials have evidence of the involvement of senior PSP figures in the crime,” they claimed.

Jumblat, who insists that Qabrshmoun's incident was not an assassination attempt against Gharib, has rejected the calls for referring the case to the Judicial Council, describing the demand as an attempt to curb his influence in Lebanese politics.