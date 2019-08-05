Texas Shooting Toll Rises to 21, No Indication of 'Racial Motive' in Ohio

The death toll from a mass shooting in the southern U.S. city of El Paso, Texas, rose to 21 after one of the wounded died in hospital Monday, police said.

"Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital," the city's police department said on Twitter.

Separately, police said investigators have so far found no evidence to indicate that a mass killing in the U.S. city of Dayton was motivated by racial hatred.

"Just based on where we're at now we are not seeing any indication of race being a motive," Dayton police chief Richard Biehl said as he gave an update into the investigation into the shooting.

Six of the nine victims killed by the 24-year-old white gunman were black.