Report: EU Officials Postpone Lebanon Visit against Govt. Deadlock

Several EU officials have reportedly postponed scheduled visits to Lebanon until “Lebanon’s government resumes its normal activity,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has postponed a scheduled visit two weeks ago until early in the autumn, said the daily.

Moreover, French President Emanuel Macron had several visits scheduled to Lebanon in the past year, the last was to be set before July, but they were all postponed,: added al-Joumhouria. Only when the French Ambassador returns to Beirut in mid September will he discuss the matter, it said.

Before leaving Lebanon, the French ambassador reportedly tried to convince Lebanese authorities to respond positively to reform conditions set during the Paris aid CEDRE conference "because it would help France persuade donor countries to invest in Lebanon and make the promised loans," he said.

Donors at the CEDRE conference last year in Paris pledged $11 billion in aid and soft loans to Lebanon which are conditional upon the implementation of reforms that Lebanon committed to.

The Cabinet has not convened for several weeks now in connection with the political standoff over the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

Several initiatives to resolve the crisis have been rejected by the feuding parties.