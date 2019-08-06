Jumblat Says 'Party and Friends' to Persevere against 'Elimination Wars'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Tuesday vowed that the PSP and its “friends” will persevere against what he called “elimination wars.”

“Egypt will remain steadfast, despite all the terrorism attempts,” Jumblat tweeted.

“And we in the party, together with a lot of friends, will persevere against the systematic terror practiced by some of the ruling authorities,” he added.

They “live in the dark past, which is based upon the approach of elimination wars,” Jumblat tweeted, in an apparent jab at President Michel Aoun and his Free Patriotic Movement.

Jumblat’s tweet coincided with a press conference in which PSP officials accused ministers and judges close to Aoun and the FPM of seeking to frame the party in the case of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.