Parliament Files 'Libel' Complaint against Nabil Karam
Lebanon's parliament has filed a libel complaint against Nabil Karam, the owner of a downtown Beirut building sold in a controversial deal to the 'touch' mobile network operator, accusing him of making insulting remarks against lawmakers during a TV appearance, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.
MP Jamil al-Sayyed had also filed a complaint against Karam for “making insulting remarks against deputies” during the interview on al-Jadeed TV station.
Sayyed said Karam was defending a "suspicious" deal under which 'touch' purchased the building to turn it into its new headquarters in the capital.
Nabil Karam? SEG contractors?
Well if Jamil el Sayyed is against, then Nabil must be with the good guys.
This is not the Nabil Karam famous rally car driver but what he said to al-jadeed about our parliamentarians is accurate, à propos:
ثعلب وأسد وحمار أرادوا أن يعملوا مشروعا ، وهذا المشروع يتطلب رخصة من الوزارة وتصويت من البرلمان
فقال الثعلب : انا أقنع الوزارة ولنواب فأنا ماكر وحربوء فذهب للوزارة و نواب ورفضوا طلبه
فقال الأسد: هذه تحتاج قوة وهيبة وهذه صفات كلها متوفره عندي فذهب ورفض طلبه .
فذهب الحمار وخلص المعامله وجاء بالموافقه.
فسألو الأسد و الثعلب "شو عملت؟" قال :بسيطة ما ثلاث أرباع الوزرا و النواب من جماعتي