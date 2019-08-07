Mobile version

Parliament Files 'Libel' Complaint against Nabil Karam

by Naharnet Newsdesk 07 August 2019, 14:12
Lebanon's parliament has filed a libel complaint against Nabil Karam, the owner of a downtown Beirut building sold in a controversial deal to the 'touch' mobile network operator, accusing him of making insulting remarks against lawmakers during a TV appearance, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

MP Jamil al-Sayyed had also filed a complaint against Karam for “making insulting remarks against deputies” during the interview on al-Jadeed TV station.

Sayyed said Karam was defending a "suspicious" deal under which 'touch' purchased the building to turn it into its new headquarters in the capital.

Thumb lebanon_first 07 August 2019, 15:37

Nabil Karam? SEG contractors?

Well if Jamil el Sayyed is against, then Nabil must be with the good guys.

Thumb natour 07 August 2019, 17:16

This is not the Nabil Karam famous rally car driver but what he said to al-jadeed about our parliamentarians is accurate, à propos:

ثعلب وأسد وحمار أرادوا أن يعملوا مشروعا ، وهذا المشروع يتطلب رخصة من الوزارة وتصويت من البرلمان
فقال الثعلب : انا أقنع الوزارة ولنواب فأنا ماكر وحربوء فذهب للوزارة و نواب ورفضوا طلبه
فقال الأسد: هذه تحتاج قوة وهيبة وهذه صفات كلها متوفره عندي فذهب ورفض طلبه .
فذهب الحمار وخلص المعامله وجاء بالموافقه.
فسألو الأسد و الثعلب "شو عملت؟" قال :بسيطة ما ثلاث أرباع الوزرا و النواب من جماعتي

