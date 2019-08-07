Parliament Files 'Libel' Complaint against Nabil Karam

Lebanon's parliament has filed a libel complaint against Nabil Karam, the owner of a downtown Beirut building sold in a controversial deal to the 'touch' mobile network operator, accusing him of making insulting remarks against lawmakers during a TV appearance, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

MP Jamil al-Sayyed had also filed a complaint against Karam for “making insulting remarks against deputies” during the interview on al-Jadeed TV station.

Sayyed said Karam was defending a "suspicious" deal under which 'touch' purchased the building to turn it into its new headquarters in the capital.