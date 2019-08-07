US Calls for 'Noninterference' in Qabrshmoun Case

The United States issued a statement on Wednesday on the developments regarding the Qabrshmoun incident.

The statement said:

The United States supports fair and transparent judicial review without any political interference. Any attempt to use the tragic June 30 event in Qabrshamoun to advance political objectives should be rejected.

The US has conveyed in clear terms to Lebanese authorities our expectation that they will handle this matter in a way that achieves justice without politically motivated inflammation of sectarian or communal tensions.