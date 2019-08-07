Rampling Meets Berri, Urges All to 'Focus on Improving Economic Situation'

British Ambassador to Lebanon Chris Rampling held talks Wednesday with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri after which he called on all Lebanese parties to “focus on improving the economic situation.”

“We discussed political and economic developments of recent weeks, which concerned us both. Lebanon’s stability is a priority for us and I hope that all will now focus on improving the economic situation,” said Rampling after the meeting.

“The ratification by Parliament of the government’s 2019 budget was an important first step, but there is much to be done,” the ambassador added.