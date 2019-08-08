Lebanese Daily Publishes Blank Edition to Protest Crisis
Lebanon's only English-language daily is protesting the country's deteriorating economic and political conditions by publishing a blank edition.
Each page of The Daily Star's Thursday edition bore a single phrase referring to one of the country's problems, including government deadlock, rising public debt, increasing sectarian rhetoric and unemployment. The back page had a photo of the cedar tree, a national symbol, with a caption reading: "Wake up before it's too late!"
Lebanon has been in the grip of an economic crisis for months, and the government has not met since the June 30 shooting in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun.
Lebanon's national debt is hovering around $85 billion, or 150 percent of gross domestic product.
It's already too late. Everyone knows it's a sectarian country rules by fiefdoms. It's a collection of cantons, but the rulers don't dare say the truth.
Instead of actual reform and cutting of the bureaucracy and government waste, they increased taxes to make up for the difference. That's not reform that's tax and spend. I sincerely wholeheartedly they get not a single penny from CEDRE. Let it collapse. As that's th only wy they will actually make the changes.
Too many sectors and employees are government dependent. we're like North Korea, cuba, venezuela and former USSR. It will collapse.