Lebanese Daily Publishes Blank Edition to Protest Crisis

Lebanon's only English-language daily is protesting the country's deteriorating economic and political conditions by publishing a blank edition.

Each page of The Daily Star's Thursday edition bore a single phrase referring to one of the country's problems, including government deadlock, rising public debt, increasing sectarian rhetoric and unemployment. The back page had a photo of the cedar tree, a national symbol, with a caption reading: "Wake up before it's too late!"

Lebanon has been in the grip of an economic crisis for months, and the government has not met since the June 30 shooting in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun.

Lebanon's national debt is hovering around $85 billion, or 150 percent of gross domestic product.