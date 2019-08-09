Salameh Ranked Among the World’s Best Central Bank Governors
Governor of Banque du Liban Riad Salameh has been awarded an 'A' rank among 94 central bank governors in the world in the 2019 report of Global Finance, the National News Agency reported on Friday.
Salameh's award is his fourth after the rankings in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
The central bankers of Australia, Kuwait, Morocco, Russia, South Korea, Iceland, Honduras, Mexico and Taiwan have also been awarded 'A' status.
We already knew this obviously, but he isn't a miracle maker either... if our dirty ruling class intends to sink the country, he won't be able to do much to prevent it.
He did a huge mistake. He should have floated the leb pound long ago. Now it will be painful...
at least we agree on something.
We can still devaluate and gain in term purchasing power by lowering taxes and the margins of exclusive agencies (which should be disbanded anyway if lebanon wants to belong to the OMC, which would sounds like an advantage if we are exploiting our natural Petroleum/gaz ressources)
Another mistake of Riad Salame was to mix a monetary policy and an economical policy.
Please tell me why these useless Lebanese officials remain purchasing those honoring medals and titles to promote themselves as relevant figures? Do they still think people ignore the fact that they actually pay for it? Hello Almustaqbal, time to change this ridiculous propaganda! That's why you're President is Broke. How about wasting less money in publicity and more in improving people's lives?