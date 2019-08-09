Salameh Ranked Among the World’s Best Central Bank Governors

Governor of Banque du Liban Riad Salameh has been awarded an 'A' rank among 94 central bank governors in the world in the 2019 report of Global Finance, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

Salameh's award is his fourth after the rankings in 2011, 2017 and 2018.

The central bankers of Australia, Kuwait, Morocco, Russia, South Korea, Iceland, Honduras, Mexico and Taiwan have also been awarded 'A' status.