Garbage Crisis in North amid Controversy over Terbol Landfill

Controversy grew on Friday over a garbage landfill that is being set up in the northern area of Terbol, as trash filled the streets of several northern districts.

LBCI television said Prime Minister Saad Hariri has asked Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati to suspend construction works for 24 hours to “allow finding another location.”

Opponents of the landfill meanwhile held a meeting in Minieh, in the presence of MP Othman Alameddine, Markibta mayor Bassam Attiyeh and a number of neighborhood mayors, activists and residents of areas surrounding Terbol.

In a statement, the conferees expressed their “total rejection of setting up a garbage landfill in Terbol, given its expected harm at the environmental, economic and health levels.”

MP Michel Mouawad of Zgharta meanwhile commented on the controversy in a tweet.

“After the several-week suffering of our people in the districts of Zgharta, Koura, Bsharri and Minieh-Dinniyeh due to the garbage crisis, and after several agreements with the premier on more than one solution, we are witnessing the collapse of solutions, not due to the appreciated concerns of some of our people in the neighboring villages, but rather due to suspicious reasons which we will be obliged to unveil should garbage remain on the streets,” Mouawad said.

MP Tony Franjieh for his part lashed out at the continued presence of waste on the streets.

“Thank you for drowning four districts in trash, with all the diseases this will cause, and thank you for rejecting all the proposed solutions amid the failure of the government and its premier to find any alternative solution,” Franjieh said.

“The coming days will expose your usual fragile solutions, your keenness on the environment and state funds, as well as all the intentions,” he added.