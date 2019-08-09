Paris Says 'Needs No Permission' to Ease Iran Tensions after Trump Swipe

France said Friday it "needs no permission" to work towards easing tensions between Iran and the U.S., after President Donald Trump accused his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron of meddling in the standoff.

"On Iran, France speaks with complete sovereignty. It is working hard for peace and security in the region, it is working to facilitate a de-escalation in tensions and it needs no permission to do so," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.