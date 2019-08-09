Conferees Say Committed to Lira Stability in Baabda Financial Meeting

A high-level economic-financial meeting chaired by President Michel Aoun was held Friday at the Baabda Palace, after which Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced that the conferees expressed their commitment to the stability of the Lebanese lira.

“An agreement has been reached on a host of key steps which we will work on implementing in the coming period and which will contribute to activating the economy and enhancing the situation of the state’s finances,” Hariri added.

“The conferees expressed their relief as to the pacification of the political atmosphere and the reconciliation,” Hariri went on to say, referring to the reconciliation that was reached Friday in Baabda between Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat and Lebanese Democratic Party chief Talal Arslan.

The reconciliation puts an end to weeks of political deadlock and tensions, with a cabinet session scheduled for Saturday, the first since a tense cabinet meeting was abruptly adjourned in the wake of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

In addition to Aoun and Hariri, the meeting was attended by Speaker Nabih Berri, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, State Minister for Presidency Affairs Salim Jreissati, Economy Minister Mansour Bteish, the head of the finance parliamentary committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, the head of the Association of Banks Salim Sfeir and Presidency Director-General Antoine Choucair.