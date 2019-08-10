Jabaq: Dialogue is the Only Way for Reconciliation

Health Minister Jamil Jabaq on Saturday said that only through dialogue can Lebanon resolve any crisis it faces, the National News Agency reported.

"We have no solution except through consensus and dialogue until we reach the desired result of preserving Lebanon and the Lebanese people," Jabaq said during an exhibition in South Lebanon.

The Minister called on all Lebanese sides to “resume national dialogue to tackle all of the country's pending problems."

Finally, Jabaq underlined the need to work closely to maintain peace and stability in the country and cast aside all differences.