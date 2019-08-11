Israel Police, Palestinians Clash at al-Aqsa Mosque Compound
Israeli police and Palestinian worshipers clashed at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Sunday as overlapping Jewish and Muslim holidays led to tensions there, an AFP journalist reported.
Police fired sound grenades as Palestinian protests intensified at the highly sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported injuries without specifying a number.
Sunday marked the start of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday and thousands of Palestinians prayed at the Al-Aqsa mosque.
It coincided with the Jewish Tisha B'av holiday, which typically sees an increase in Jewish visits to the holy site.
In a bid to ease tensions, police barred Jewish visits to the site on Sunday but Muslim worshipers still feared they would be allowed in and protested there. The clashes with police broke out afterward.
The compound, which includes the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock, is one of the most sensitive sites in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
It is the third-holiest site in Islam and the most sacred for Jews, who revere it as the location of the two biblical-era temples.
It is located in east Jerusalem, occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed in a move never recognized by the international community.
Jews are allowed to visit but not pray there to avoid provoking tensions.
Let us start with some facts.
The Moslem Waqf of Jerusalem closed all the mosques in the city on Eid al-Adha in order to force all those Moslems who wished to pray to go to the only one remaining open, Al-Aqsa.
If the Moslems had gone to Haram as-Sharif simply to pray there, there would have been no clashes, as at the beginning Jews were not permitted to go up to what they call the Temple Mount on the important day of Tisha B'av. However the very fact that there were confrontations between the Moslems and the Police, who were simply there to keep order, proves that there was no intention whatsoever by the Waqf to keep the peace.
Pipo's point is that the racist elite can never bend for an instant. Zero tolerance. This is because the victims have sold themselves on the hopelessness of their position, but, to quote a political science theory which otherwise is nonsense, "relative deprivation", if the victims get a bit of hope, and then get that quashed as well, well, no, the theory would predict that this would make them mad enough to finally throw off their oppression: because their deprivation would increase relative to the past oppression. You get used to some pain, but if it increases, you might do something about it. We can talk ourselves into anything, but God comes along with a curve ball and we finally wise up.