Bassil Slams World Silence over Israel's Storming of al-Aqsa

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Sunday condemned the storming of the al-Aqsa mosque compound by Israeli forces.

“I greet Muslims and Druze on the holy feast of Eid al-Adha and I condemn the storming of al-Aqsa and the beating of worshipers,” Bassil said in a tweet.

“I deplore the continued Arab and international silence over Israel’s crimes at the al-Aqsa mosque, specifically in Eid al-Adha,” the foreign minister added.

“International justice is one-eyed and the justice that is not won through international laws will be taken through the resilience and resistance of the peoples,” Bassil went on to say.

Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshippers clashed at the al-Aqsa compound on Sunday as overlapping Jewish and Muslim holidays led to tensions there, which resulted in the wounding of 61 Palestinians.