Hasbani Says Bassil Eying Post-Aoun Era

Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani of the Lebanese Forces has noted that “through his actions and speeches, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil seems to have started eying the stage that will come after this presidential tenure.”

“Bassil is the foreign minister of Lebanon and the head of a political movement. Period,” Hasbani said in an interview on al-Jadeed TV.

“If the Free Patriotic Movement’s ministers have accepted to sign their resignations and put them in Bassil’s hand, the LF will not give him a carte blanche… and it refuses to give a carte blanche for files marred by corruption,” Hasbani added.

“We have responded through our steps and approach towards the files and the responses should not be through screaming,” the deputy PM went on to say, noting that the electricity file “is now being approached in a new way.”