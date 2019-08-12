Hasbani Says Bassil Eying Post-Aoun Era
Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani of the Lebanese Forces has noted that “through his actions and speeches, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil seems to have started eying the stage that will come after this presidential tenure.”
“Bassil is the foreign minister of Lebanon and the head of a political movement. Period,” Hasbani said in an interview on al-Jadeed TV.
“If the Free Patriotic Movement’s ministers have accepted to sign their resignations and put them in Bassil’s hand, the LF will not give him a carte blanche… and it refuses to give a carte blanche for files marred by corruption,” Hasbani added.
“We have responded through our steps and approach towards the files and the responses should not be through screaming,” the deputy PM went on to say, noting that the electricity file “is now being approached in a new way.”
Hasba who?
Unknown ... Maybe another SOSeah love tunnel creature like Doodle Ice Nor Man
It is normal you are unfamiliar with who he is. You are more familiar with the Iranian government and its members.
No we - Lebanese - are familiar to those that are worth of.
not like you geageaist that sold us to the syrians in 1990.
Why do you talk and focus on an era we weren’t born? Might as well talk of the French mandate or the independence.
Besides that the Geageaist party is not the LF of Bachir. He would be looping inside his tomb every time he see geagea supporting Daesh look like guys or Joumblatt
Just a bunch of bad boys right now thinking so high (with few drugs) about themselves with all the funds they stole during the civil war.
We miss Fadi Frem, we miss Fouad Abou Nader.
Sos
I thought you were older!
I just assumed most here were like me, born before the war!!
Never heard of this guy before, I have nothing against him but I’m against the position he occupies. We don’t need vice prime ministers just like we don’t need Vice Presidents or vice House speakers. They cost us a lot for no reason.
Obviously his statement is valid, crook Bassil is a danger to Lebanon, democracy and freedom of speech. He must be neutralized ASAP for the country’s sake.