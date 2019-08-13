Egypt Hosts Sudan Protest Leaders ahead of Landmark Deal

Egypt wrapped up a two-day summit with Sudan's main protest leaders Tuesday, its foreign ministry said, days before they are due to sign an agreement paving the way for civilian rule in the country.

The "important meeting" brought together the Alliance for Freedom and Change, Sudan's umbrella protest movement and the driving force behind the protests since December, and the rebel groups of the Sudan Revolutionary Front.

Its objective was "achieving peace" as the long-awaited deal is inked, the ministry said in a short statement on the discussions.

The constitutional declaration scheduled to be formally signed on August 17 outlines the formation of a transitional civilian government and a parliament to govern for a three-year transition period. The agreement stipulates the formation of a joint civilian-military ruling body.

The results of the Cairo discussions will be presented before the leaders of the powerful alliance in Khartoum, the statement added.

Cairo has been a steadfast ally of Khartoum's military leaders after long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled on April 11 following months of protests.

Last month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with powerful Sudanese military General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, whose forces have been accused of carrying out a brutal crackdown on protesters in June.