Report: Berri Opts for PSP-Hizbullah Reconciliation

Speaker Nabih Berri is likely to kick off an initiative to reconcile tense ties between Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat and Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

According to the daily, Hizbullah sources said “the reconciliation is in the hands of Speaker Berri,” who is eager to restore ties between the two parties to normalcy.

Ties between the two took a negative turn against the backdrop of “Jumblat’s repeated positions on the Syrian refugee crisis,” and a license annulment to establish an industrial complex in Ain Dara.