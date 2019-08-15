Hariri Meets Pompeo, Malpass in Washington on Thursday

Prime Minister Saad Hariri will meet this afternoon in Washington with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the ministry's headquarters in the presence of US Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hill, the Premier’s office said on Thursday.

Hariri held two preparatory meetings with Schenker and Hill at his residence at the Four Seasons Hotel in the US capital in the presence of former Minister Ghattas Khoury concerning the issues that will be discussed at today's meeting.

Hariri also received former Senator Joe Lieberman and will meet today with World Bank President David Malpass to discuss the Bank's relationship with Lebanon and the projects it finances.