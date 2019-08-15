Mobile version

Hariri Meets Pompeo, Malpass in Washington on Thursday

by Naharnet Newsdesk 15 August 2019, 08:40
W460

Prime Minister Saad Hariri will meet this afternoon in Washington with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the ministry's headquarters in the presence of US Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hill, the Premier’s office said on Thursday.

Hariri held two preparatory meetings with Schenker and Hill at his residence at the Four Seasons Hotel in the US capital in the presence of former Minister Ghattas Khoury concerning the issues that will be discussed at today's meeting.

Hariri also received former Senator Joe Lieberman and will meet today with World Bank President David Malpass to discuss the Bank's relationship with Lebanon and the projects it finances.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb justice 15 August 2019, 09:50

so he couldn't wear a tie and make himself look more respectable?

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 15 August 2019, 15:36

Exactly justice, I suppose being from a banana republic he has to show some tradition. Back in the 70s he would have shown up in green military drab lol.

Reply Report