Abdullah: No Landfills Allowed in Jiyeh
MP Bilal Abdullah stressed on Thursday that the Chouf district will not allow establishing a landfill in the Jiyeh area.
“It is enough for this town and its surroundings to bear the existing electricity plants, ships and the new electricity plant to replace the old one….!" he stressed in a tweet.
The MP added: “We agreed with Environment Minister (Fadi Jreissati), who showed understanding, to look for other solutions that will be accepted by the people of the region, and he graciously promised to support.”
Don't say no to landfills if you're not willing to set up recycling plants. Because it appears you aren't against landfills but you're against them in Jiyye! This selfish sectarian mentality is the problem...
They are all selfish by nature, they produce the muck and want someone else to live in it. Hes no different than the mass of the populous, its always someone else's problem.
No one has a solution---they are just against or for something which doesn't requite any thought on their part.
Why can't every district keep its own garbage? Each district could have recycling or garbage landfill, but no refuse should or could be shipped to another district.