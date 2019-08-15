Abdullah: No Landfills Allowed in Jiyeh

MP Bilal Abdullah stressed on Thursday that the Chouf district will not allow establishing a landfill in the Jiyeh area.

“It is enough for this town and its surroundings to bear the existing electricity plants, ships and the new electricity plant to replace the old one….!" he stressed in a tweet.

The MP added: “We agreed with Environment Minister (Fadi Jreissati), who showed understanding, to look for other solutions that will be accepted by the people of the region, and he graciously promised to support.”