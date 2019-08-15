Tabbara: US Leading Economic, Security Cover for Lebanon
Former Lebanese ambassador to Washington Riad Tabbara said the current visit of Prime Minister Saad Hariri to Washington constitutes an “economic and security cover for Lebanon,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.
The PM’s trip to Washington “is a continuation of the direct US intervention which began with the (famous) US statement on the Qabrshmoun incidents,” Tabbara said in remarks to the newspaper.
“The US leads an economic and security cover for Lebanon, things have reached a level that the US believes is dangerous in light of escalating sectarian rhetoric,” he stated.
“Starting from this, Hariri was invited to the US. Any one observing his meetings can clearly see they are security and economic meetings,” said Tabbara.
Adding: “My perception is that Europe and the US are not convinced of the reforms the Lebanese state budget has observed for this year. What was needed was radical reforms in return for aid, not deductions from the salaries of pensioners.”
As long as Iran and Syria are in power in Lebanon then this is the demise they want for Lebanon.
Nothing new here.
USA should lock Saad up fore few days ( 5 maybe good) for his childish politics allowing an electoral law designed by kizaballah and Bassill to trim his own power in exchange for what? no one knows and then allowing a 80+ year old man, a Syrian and Iranian puppet to become president. Free Lebanese are paying dearly for Saad's actions.