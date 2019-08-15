Tabbara: US Leading Economic, Security Cover for Lebanon

Former Lebanese ambassador to Washington Riad Tabbara said the current visit of Prime Minister Saad Hariri to Washington constitutes an “economic and security cover for Lebanon,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

The PM’s trip to Washington “is a continuation of the direct US intervention which began with the (famous) US statement on the Qabrshmoun incidents,” Tabbara said in remarks to the newspaper.

“The US leads an economic and security cover for Lebanon, things have reached a level that the US believes is dangerous in light of escalating sectarian rhetoric,” he stated.

“Starting from this, Hariri was invited to the US. Any one observing his meetings can clearly see they are security and economic meetings,” said Tabbara.

Adding: “My perception is that Europe and the US are not convinced of the reforms the Lebanese state budget has observed for this year. What was needed was radical reforms in return for aid, not deductions from the salaries of pensioners.”