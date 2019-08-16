Aoun Moves to Summer Presidential Residence, Jumblat 'Welcomes' Him in Beiteddine

President Michel Aoun moved to the summer presidential residence in Beiteddine in the Chouf area on Friday where a delegation of the Progressive Socialist Party is expected to visit him as a welcome gesture, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said the PSP delegation comprised of PSP officials, lawmakers, religious figures, mayors and head of municipal unions are to visit Aoun on Saturday.

Banners welcoming the President stretched from the Damour area to Beiteddine Palace, it added.

But overnight, unknown assailants tore down some of the banners.

Aoun's move comes days after the reconciliation in Baabda Palace between Druze and PSP leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat, and Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan.

In a tweet Friday, Jumblat welcomed Aoun saying: “Above all else, the (Chouf) Mountain welcomes President of the Republic General Michel Aoun at the summer presidential residence in Beiteddine.”