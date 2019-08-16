Aoun Marking July War: Victory Will Be Repeated If War is Repeated

Marking the anniversary of July 2006 Israeli aggression against Lebanon, President Michel Aoun said on Friday, "if war is to be repeated, then we hope victory will be repeated as well,” the National News Agency reported.

The 2006 Israel–Hizbullah War and known in Lebanon as the July War, was a 34-day military conflict in Lebanon. It continued until a United Nations-brokered ceasefire went into effect in the morning on 14 August 2006.

On another level, the President stressed the importance of the financial paper that had been drafted at Baabda Palace in his presence and that of Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister, Saad Hariri.

Last Friday, a high-level economic-financial meeting chaired by Aoun was held at the Baabda Palace, after which Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced that the conferees expressed their commitment to the stability of the Lebanese lira.

"We are working for Lebanon's best interest, regardless of all external positions on the reconciliation. Of course, the problem is over. The effects will remain, but they will eventually subside," Aoun added in reference to Qabrshmoun ordeal.

The reconciliation Aoun was referring to managed to end weeks of political deadlock and tension between Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat and Lebanese Democratic Party chief Talal Arslan.