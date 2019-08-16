Aoun Marking July War: Victory Will Be Repeated If War is Repeated
Marking the anniversary of July 2006 Israeli aggression against Lebanon, President Michel Aoun said on Friday, "if war is to be repeated, then we hope victory will be repeated as well,” the National News Agency reported.
The 2006 Israel–Hizbullah War and known in Lebanon as the July War, was a 34-day military conflict in Lebanon. It continued until a United Nations-brokered ceasefire went into effect in the morning on 14 August 2006.
On another level, the President stressed the importance of the financial paper that had been drafted at Baabda Palace in his presence and that of Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister, Saad Hariri.
Last Friday, a high-level economic-financial meeting chaired by Aoun was held at the Baabda Palace, after which Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced that the conferees expressed their commitment to the stability of the Lebanese lira.
"We are working for Lebanon's best interest, regardless of all external positions on the reconciliation. Of course, the problem is over. The effects will remain, but they will eventually subside," Aoun added in reference to Qabrshmoun ordeal.
The reconciliation Aoun was referring to managed to end weeks of political deadlock and tension between Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat and Lebanese Democratic Party chief Talal Arslan.
what did we win in 2006 exactly? a war that cost us another 11 billion dollars of debt which doesn't take into account the businesses that went bankrupt, the loss of 1000 lives, the image of Lebanon tarnished again?
Was israel destroyed? was israel freed? did they wave a white flag? what happened exactly? Sanioura cried on TV which in turn forced lebanon's friends and allies to pressure Israel to put an end to the attacks.
Please, dont mention that war, mr President. That was was shamefully started unknowingly and unwillingly to the lebanese people and its government. It claimed the lives of innocent Lebanese in addition to not-so-innocent religiously fanatic soldiers of fortune from Hezbollah.
Al Imamu 3ouon speaketh, he was of course referring to the victory of getting Kizb members to attend schools and hospitals where they hid during Israels rampage that left Lebanon with a destroyed infrastructure but with many deaths. Yes a victory indeed and look how well successful we have been since that misadventure.....
He is after all his masters voice.
Anytime the death total is lower than the one in Syria, he considers that a victory. Lebanon started that war with an attack on Israel.