Berri Says All Must Take a Stand to Face Tough Economy Times

Speaker Nabih Berri said it was crucial for everyone in Lebanon to unite efforts in order to pass a difficult economic downdraft as he called for an economic and reform emergency plan, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

"Now that the political break has ended peacefully with reconciliation between the political forces, the highest priority at this stage is to outrun the economic crisis with highest levels of responsibility and efforts at all levels to bring the country out of this serious crisis,” said Berri in remarks he made to the daily.

“This requires partnership and an essential rescue workshop by all, paralleled with a rapid initiative to declare an economic and reform emergency plan because we are all in the same boat and our responsibilities are one” stressed Berri.

On the economic meeting held in Baabda Palace in the presence of President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Berri, he said: “It drew a roadmap in the direction of treatment, the government is expected to translate that into action soon.”