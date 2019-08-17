Departures from RHIA Record Highest in Lebanon History
Interior Minister Raya el-Hasan said in a tweet on Saturday that Rafik Hariri International Airport has recorded its highest number of departures on Friday assuring that all the improvements needed will be implemented
“Yesterday the number of departures at the airport reached 22,800 passengers, the highest number in Lebanon’s history. I understand the suffering of passengers and would like to thank them for bearing with us,” said Hasan in her tweet.
“I assure you all that we will do our best to improve this situation and will soon implement the full improvements,” she added.
Officials at the airport released several new instructions in a bid to facilitate procedures and reduce congestion at the terminal amid an expected increase in the number of passengers at the airport.
