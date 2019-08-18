Safieddine Says U.S. Action against Hizbullah Futile

A senior Hizbullah official on Sunday stressed that all U.S. sanctions and actions against his group are futile.

“All the U.S. talk we are hearing here and there has no value… and all their sanctions, threats and campaigns will not change any of the facts on the ground,” the head of Hizbullah’s executive council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine said.

“Some Lebanese have not realized that this resistance is a blessing and that it is a strength, a guarantee and a safety net for entire Lebanon,” he added.

“Some countries spend large amounts of money to gain a position in the local, regional or international equation, and the resistance has taken Lebanon to security, safety, strength, potency and a special position at the level of the entire region,” Safieddine went on to say.

Addressing some Lebanese parties, the Hizbullah official added: “Why don’t you realize the importance of this position and why are some seeking to waste it. They are either ignorant or envious or they act at the instructions of their foreign handlers.”

“All Lebanese must deal with this resistance as a blessing and a guarantee for their future, present and sons,” Safieddine went on to say.