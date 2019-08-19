Bassil Says to Endorse Any Initiative Put Forward by al-Rahi

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Monday announced that he would endorse any initiative put forward by Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.

“We will positively respond to any initiative by Patriarch al-Rahi to safeguard Mount Lebanon,” Bassil said after meeting al-Rahi in al-Diman.

“It was a sentimental discussion with the patriarch and it touched on the importance of preserving the land, identity and constitution and the need to protect the National Pact so that we unify the stance over the existential issues,” Bassil added, citing Article 95 of the constitution.