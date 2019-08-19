Aoun Vows Development for Chouf and Aley, Stresses Christian-Druze Unity

President Michel Aoun on Monday pledged developmental projects for the Chouf and Aley regions as he stressed the importance of Christian-Druze unity there.

“Lebanon cannot be united without the unity of Mount Lebanon, which is characterized by its Druze and Christian wings,” Aoun said in a meeting with Arab Tawhid Party chief Wiam Wahhab and a Druze delegation at the summer presidential palace in Beiteddine.

“I’m not saying this to belittle the rest of the components,” he noted.

And telling the delegation that he shares their “dreams,” the president emphasized “the need to earmark developmental projects for Mount Lebanon.”

“I promise you to consolidate your presence in your regions and villages and I know how to fulfill the promise,” Aoun went on to say.