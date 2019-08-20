Presidency: Defense Strategy Needs New Approach, Consensual Atmosphere

The Presidency on Tuesday said that the remarks voiced Monday by President Michel Aoun over the national defense strategy were “misinterpreted” by some media outlets and news websites.

“The military developments in the region neighboring Lebanon over the past years require a new approach for the issue of the defense strategy that would take into consideration these developments, especially after world powers and terrorist groups intervened in the wars that several countries that neighbor Lebanon witnessed, which created changes in the goals and strategies,” the Presidency said, explaining Aoun’s remarks.

“The President is committed to the stances he had announced over the issue of the defense strategy and the need to discuss it in a consensual atmosphere,” the Presidency added in a statement.