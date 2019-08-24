Aoun Meets Jumblat, Chouf Delegations in Beiteddine

President Michel Aoun received on Saturday at his summer presidential residence in Beiteddine the Druze leader and Progressive Socialist Party chief ex-MP Walid Jumblat accompanied by his spouse Noura Jumblat.

“No one is trying to avoid his responsibilities and we are working on (improving) the economic situation. I also assure you that the agreed reconciliations will remain unshaken. We must also attend to the agriculture and industry sectors,” Aoun told his visitors.

“For all the bad things we are going through there are positive things to do, and we expect to start exploring for oil and gas soon,” he added.

for his part, Jumblat said: "President Aoun will invite officials to a meeting to face the economic and monetary challenges and prepare for the 2020 budget."

The President also met with delegations from the Chouf region assuring that he has no concerns about “collaborative life”. He stressed that Lebanon will be able to overcome the difficult economic situation.

“Rest assured there is no fear for shared life and we will be able to overcome this difficult situation through decisions necessary to restore activity,” said Aoun to a visiting delegation of mayors, municipal chiefs and residents from towns in Chouf led by MP Farid Bustani.

To another delegation led by MP George Adwan, the President said: “The current economic crisis is the result of years of accumulation but we are working to get out of it in cooperation with everyone and we will have an economic vision to strengthen the production sectors.”

“The unity of the Mountain area is basic, reconciliation has been achieved and politics must not shake it. Political differences must not lead to divisions over the nation,” Aoun told another visiting delegation.