Blast Rocks Dahiyeh amid Reports of Downed Drone

Residents in Beirut's southern suburbs said early Sunday that a large explosion rocked a Hizbullah stronghold in the area and triggered a fire.

The nature of the blast was not immediately clear. Some residents said it may have been caused by an Israeli drone that went down in the area.

Israeli warplanes fly over Lebanon regularly and have struck inside neighboring Syria from Lebanese airspace on numerous occasions.

A few hours earlier, late Saturday, the Israeli military attacked targets near Syria's capital of Damascus in what it said was a successful effort to thwart an imminent Iranian drone strike on Israel, stepping up an already heightened campaign against Iranian military activity in the region.

Residents of the Dahiyeh district rocked by the explosion said Hizbullah has sealed off the area.